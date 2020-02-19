Virginia Lee "Ginny" Eller, 88, of Keymar, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at home. Born September 3, 1931 in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Weddle and Millie (Whitmore) Weddle. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years James T. Eller, Sr. She was a devoted mother and friend to her five children, a dedicated wife to Jim and a friend and listener to many. She will be remembered as a resilient strong woman who was protective and generous to those she loved. Virginia spent her life as a homemaker and a collector. Her best moments were spent with her children. Besides her husband she is survived by a son Jeffrey Wittig and wife Dotty of Laurel; daughter Teresa Eller of Hunt Valley and son James T. Eller, Jr. of Leesburg, Va. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons George and Stephen Wittig. Services and interment will be private. The family request that in lieu of flowers that small memorial donations be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157 or CarrollHospice.org. We are forever grateful Carroll Hospice and Staff for the exceptional care and comfort they provided to Virginia and family. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 19, 2020