Virginia Gertrude Bowen Virginia Gertrude Bowen, of Westminster passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village Healthcare Center. Born February 28, 1921, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Elsie May & George Samuel Elisha Webb. She was the wife of the late John Edgar Bowen, Jr. for 63 years, who predeceased her in 2005. Mrs. Bowen was a 1938 graduate of Western High School. Before and during World War II, she had worked for Baltimore Brass Co. and the Baltimore-Ohio Railroad as a secretary. Mrs. Bowen enjoyed camping and hiking, crocheting and needlepoint and was an avid reader. She was a former Sunday School teacher and sang in her church choir. Surviving are daughter Beverly Bowen Miller and her husband D. Keith of Kilmarnock, VA; granddaughters Jennifer Johnston of Anchorage, AK and Julie Blanchfield of Amherst, NY; great-granddaughter Helena; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters Mae Royston, Myrtle Hamer and Pauline M. Mann. Services and interment will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Carroll Lutheran Village Endowment Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from June 14 to June 16, 2019