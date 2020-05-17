Virginia L. "Ginny" Parsons
Virginia Lee "Ginny" Parsons, 97, of Westminster and formerly of Eldersburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May13, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born February 3, 1923, in Monterey, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Olga Jane (Bowers) Varner. She was the loving wife, of 72 years, to the late Lester Dale Parsons, who predeceased her on October 11, 2012. Ginny was a homemaker who loved traveling and spending time with her friends. She was a beloved resident of Carroll Lutheran Village. In addition to her husband, Ginny was predeceased by her sister, Louise R. Armstrong. Private interment will be held, along with her husband, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, Ginny's wishes were that memorial contributions be made, in her memory, to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident's Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
