Virginia May Thompson, 90, of Parkton, passed away on March 1, 2019 at the Holly Hills Nursing Home, Towson. Born August 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Dawes) White and wife of the late Calvin Thompson. Surviving are sons, Charles C. Thompson of Parkton, MD, and Milton Thompson of Shrewsbury, PA; and daughter, Virginia Welden of Mays Chapel, MD. Also survived by several grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., on Monday, March 4, with funeral services to follow. Rev. Carl Myers will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Arcadia.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2019