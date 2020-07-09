Virginia Rouse Rebert, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Brethren Home Community Health Care Center in New Oxford, PA after suffering a stroke. Born August 9, 1926 in Holly Springs, NC, she was the daughter of the late Langly Norwood and Lillie Belle Talley Rouse. She had been looking forward to a glorious homecoming with her loving husband, Glenn, who predeceased her in 1975, and her loving son, Jerry, who predeceased her in 2019. Virginia met Glenn at a church picnic in 1941 when she was 15 years old. They courted by mail while he was a soldier overseas in World War II. Her love letters from Glenn were amongst her most cherished possessions and she delighted in sharing them in later years, especially with her grandchildren. They married in 1945 and moved from North Carolina to Maryland where they worked hard raising their growing family on a small farm near Westminster. She was a dedicated educator in Carroll County for many years. She taught business education at Taneytown, Francis Scott Key and Westminster High Schools. She retired from teaching in 1988 and spent time traveling the world and enjoying winters in Hawaii. Until a recent decline in health, she had been an active and vibrant resident of the Cross Keys Village Community for 20 years. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone with Cross Keys for their loving care over the years. She is survived by children, Phil and wife Dottie of Greencastle, Rodney and wife Diane of Gettysburg, Daphne Kirkner and husband Rick of Edgewater, daughter-in-law Lillie of Westminster; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by siblings Louis Rouse, Daphne Cooke, Grace Pritchett, Edna Bowman, Irene Jolliffe and Vera Stair. Private graveside services will be held with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Union Bridge, MD. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Lighthouse for Christ, P.O. Box 8318, Tyler TX 75711-8318, Memo Line: Josh & Maggie Ghrist, or donate online at https://lighthouseforchrist.org/donate/josh-maggie-ghrist/
Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.