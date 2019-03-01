Virginia Vera Smith, age 92 of Sykesville, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead. Born April 5, 1926 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles George McIntosh and the late Emma Wilson McIntosh. She was the wife of the late Wilmer Harry Smith. Virginia had been a secretary with HCFA for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg where she was very active with the Catholic Daughters. She made blankets for Lioness Club and was the member of the Eggplant Society which was a dinner club. Surviving are son Stephen D. Smith and his wife Cheryl of Mt. Airy, daughter Catherine Ann Manzer and her husband Ronald of Westminster, grandchildren Michael Cook and his wife Sharon, and Sara Smith Pickett and her husband Dan of Mt. Airy, and great grandchildren Crystal, Jesse, Azreal and Casey. She also leaves behind treasured nephews and nieces, work friends, church friends and neighbors both here and at Bethany Beach. The family would like to extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Golden Crest at Albert Rill Rd. and to the staff at Carroll Hospice. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred Disharoon and Nancy LaRoch. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary