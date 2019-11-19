Vivian Arline Duvall Myers, 82, of Westminster passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Brinton Woods Health & Rehabilitation Center at Winfield. She was the loving wife of Theron A. Myers who predeceased her in 2018. Vivian was born on July 29, 1937 in Carroll County to the late Harry Raymond Duvall and Julia Catherine Baker Duvall. She worked for many years at Reads Drug Store which later became Rite Aid. She retired from Rite Aid as an Assistant Manager. When she found retirement to be boring, she went back to work as a dental assistant. Vivian is survived by her daughter Debra Myers of Westminster, her grandson Brian Myers of Westminster, her sister Phyllis Doyle of Westminster and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Vivian was predeceased by siblings; William Duvall, Mary Frank, Romaine Divers, Hazel Myers, Beulah Wilhelm, Violet Handley and Ralph Duvall. Her family will welcome visitors on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday November 22 at 1 pm. Interment will follow at St. Mary's UCC Cemetery, 1441 E Mayberry Rd, Silver Run, MD 21158. Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 19, 2019