Vivian Frances Flater, 81, passed away at Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of Thomas Flater of Manchester. Vivian was born in Baltimore on October 27, 1938 to the late Delia and John Davis. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband, Vivian is survived by her daughter, Carol Parsons and husband Dave of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughter, Victoria Price of Baltimore; son, James Price and wife Karen of Hampstead; and son, Jeffrey Price of Baltimore. She will be greatly missed by her 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Vivian also leaves her sister, Mary Huber; and brothers Michael Davis and John Davis. Vivian had an extensive collection of porcelain dolls. She loved flowers and always enjoyed reading and knitting. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family. In light of the current Covid-19 health crisis, there will be no public services for Vivian at this time. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for the future when family and friends can attend and celebrate her life. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at www.bcrf.org. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 16, 2020