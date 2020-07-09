Vivian Joan Palmerino, 65, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home. Born on April 1, 1955, in Parsons, WV, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen "Dolly" Schoonover Shrader. She was the beloved wife of 47 years to Dominic M. Palmerino. Vivian worked as a School Bus Contractor for Carroll County Public Schools. She enjoyed Bingo, butterflies, reading, and shopping. Surviving her in addition to her husband are children: Joseph Martin Palmerino and wife Jessica, and Nicholas Ray Palmerino and wife Becki, grandchildren: Taylor, Nicholas II, Dalton, Maya, Tony, and Vincent Palmerino, and Jordan, Brandon, and Ryan Sell, great-grandchildren: Scarlotte Sell and Jaxon Lee Palmerino, brothers: Wade Shrader and wife Janet, and Jimmy Shrader, and her dogs: Ace and Bella. The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 13, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenmount Church Cemetery, Hampstead, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com