Williamsport, MD- Vivian Marie Gardner, 82, of Williamsport, MD passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home.She was born on March 20, 1936 in Bruceville, MD to the late Ralph Goldsboro and Olive Agatha Hahn Davidson.Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Eugene A. Gardner in 1993. They were married in 1957.She was a 1954 graduate of Taneytown High School Taneytown, MD. She attended Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she became a Licensed Registered Nurse.She was employed with various Maryland Hospitals and retired from Washington County Hospital Hagerstown, MD in 1998.Vivian was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Funkstown, MD where she was very active.She is survived by a daughter Sharon E. Alvaro of Hedgesville, WV; daughter Laura M. Gardner and Ted Casper of Mercersburg, PA; son David E. Gardner of Sterling, VA; sister Eileen Hively of Taneytown, MD; sister Diana Smith of Waynesboro, PA; sister Margaret Davidson of Taneytown, MD; grandchildren Holly Alvaro, Erin Detrow, Hillary and Tim Kline, Jeb Detrow and Lindsay Blake, Samuel Gardner, and Levi Gardner; great grandchildren Madalyn and Olivia.She was predeceased by a sister Joan Banks and a brother Larry Davidson.The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral home will be open after 9:00 am on Friday for the convenience of family and friends.A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 24 W. Baltimore St. Funkstown, MD on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Lee Brumback officiating. Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Washington County 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2019