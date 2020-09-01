1/1
Vivian Reaver
Vivian Robertson Reaver, Lake Alfred, FL, passed away Aug 21, after a long battle with Breast Cancer. Born Oct 5, 1953, Hanover, PA. She was a graduate of FSK class of 1971. She was the daughter of the late Sterling J. Robertson and Joyce W. Williams. She is survived by her husband Gary Reaver of Lake Alfred and stepsons, Jed Reaver (FL) and Ryan Reaver, Hanover, PA. Sisters Brenda Lee Gardner, Rineyville, KY, and Betty Jo Eyler (Mike), Williamsburg, VA. Half- siblings, Sterling J. Robertson II (Pam), N. Augusta, SC, Joel Robertson (Patty), ME. and Alys Schiminger (Paul), Nashville, TN. Numerous nephews and nieces plus greats and grands.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
