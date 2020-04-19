Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian W. Ganey. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Wynn (Heagy) Ganey, 50, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home. Born on June 20, 1969, in Cheverly, MD, she was the daughter of John Albert and Elizabeth (Kincaid) Heagy of Westminster, formerly Lanham, MD. She was the loving wife of John Ganey and mother of Joshua Alan Ganey, both of Westminster, MD. Vivian studied and worked for many years as a cosmetologist. She had a passion for animals, with numerous dogs and cats always around. She loved music, watching Joshua race, and spending time with friends and family. Surviving in addition to her parents, husband and son are a sister Melinda B. Peters (Phil) of Baltimore; brother John M. Heagy (Cassie) of Ashton; nephews PJ and Jake Peters and Jack and James Heagy; Aunts and Uncles Ann McCauley and Tay and Doug Cheek; cousins Chris Barney, Chuck Malloy, Sydney Cheek-O'Donnell and Hannah Cheek; brother and sisters-in-law Alan, Lynn, Donna and James Ganey. Vivian was predeceased by her grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Heagy and Virginia and Charles Kincaid, who were very dear to her, as well as her beloved father-in-law, Lee Ganey, Jr. A Memorial Service, to celebrate Vivian's life, will be held at a later and information will be shared at that time. Interment will be alongside her grandparents in Christiansburg VA. In support of Vivian's passion for animals, in leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County in her honor using the following link - https://hscarroll.org/donate/ . Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

