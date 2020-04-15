Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Vivian Loraine (Blacksten) Yingling, loving friend, sister, mother, grandmother passed away at the age of 60 from complications of Covid-19. Vivian was born on September 15, 1959 in Frederick, MD to Ralph and Louise (Stahl) Blacksten. She grew up in the Uniontown, MD area. She was a graduate of the 1977 class of Francis Scott Key High school. She worked many years in cosmetology and enjoyed cutting and styling hair to residents at her home at Pleasant View in Mt. Airy, MD. Vivian loved camping, day trips to see the countryside, reading books, especially her bible. She liked all kinds of music and liked to cook and bake. Vivian is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Blacksten, her mother Louise (Stahl) Blacksten. She is survived by three daughters, Racheal (Yingling) Williams and son in law Ricky Williams of New Windsor, MD, Jenny Yingling of Hagerstown, MD, Amanda (Wiles) Liebno and son in law Ryan Liebno of Westminster, MD and a sister Eloise (Blacksten) Jessen of Gettysburg, PA. She was blessed to enjoy four grandchildren Samantha, Alex, David and Monzie. Due to Covid-19 the family will host a memorial service at a later time. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Fellowship, 1019 Taneytown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

