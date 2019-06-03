Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Francis Rill. View Sign Service Information Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester 3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389 Manchester , MD 21102 (410)-374-2626 Send Flowers Obituary

William Francis Rill, 85, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster, MD, after a short illness. Born on November 23, 1933 in Snydersburg, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph William and Sarah Emma Krebs Rill. He was the devoted husband of the late Phyllis Marie Eckstine Rill. They were married for 62 years.Years ago, Francis was partner and founder of North Carroll Communications. He was the owner and operator of Tom & Jerry cleaning business. He was a faithful member and servant of St. Mark's United Church of Christ in Snydersburg, MD. Wood working was his main hobby and he made wooden manger scenes and also participated in Toys for God's Kids, sending wooden cars all over the world. In 2014, he was voted Citizen of the Year by the Lineboro/Manchester Lions Club. He enjoyed baking pies, rice pudding, and apple dumplings which he generously shared with many in the community and also loved fishing and traveling. Francis was also a member of the Hampstead Fire Department Auxiliary and a mentor in the Big Brother program. He loved spending time with the family of his loving companion, Anna May Schaffer of Hampstead, MD.Surviving him are children: Sarah Robrecht of Yakima, WA, Billie Taylor and husband Jerry of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Andy Taylor and wife Jessica of Littlestown, PA, Bonnie Leister and husband Jake of Westminster, MD, Nathaniel Robrecht and wife Renee of Salem, OR, and Tamyra Wallace and husband Chad of Yakima, WA, great grandchildren: Ava, Jenny, Adelyn, Noelle, Lily and Jacob, and sister: Gladys Rhoten of Westminster, MD.He was predeceased by a grandchild: Matthew Robrecht, and a sister: Virginia Reitz.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 4, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, and on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 – 11 am at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 1616 N. Cape Horn Road, Snydersburg, MD 21074, where a funeral service will be held at 11 am, officiated by Rev. Sam Chamelin. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.If desired, donations in his memory may be made to St. Mark's United Church of Christ, PO Box 514, Hampstead, MD 21074.Online condolences may be offered at

