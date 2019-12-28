|
W. Glenn Speicher, Jr., 71, of Taneytown, Maryland died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, following a brief illness. Born December 7, 1948 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Dr. Wilbur Glenn Speicher, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Marcellus) Speicher. He was the partner of 37 years to Jean Tracey. Glenn was a 1966 graduate of Severn High School, 1971 graduate of Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, and 1974 graduate of the University Of Baltimore School Of Law. Glenn was still employed as a senior claims attorney with Zurich North America formerly Fidelity and Deposit Company of MD for 43 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and member of the Church of the Ascension Episcopal in Westminster. He was a Past Master of the Door to Virtue Masonic Lodge #46 Westminster, a member of the American Legion Post #120 Taneytown, Vice President of the Carroll County Landlord Association, Past-President of the Westminster Riding Club, and Past-Chair of the Republican Central Committee of Carroll County. Glenn was a former assistant coach for Gettysburg College Lacrosse Team, and manager of the Ascension church softball league. He was an avid golfer and played in several local golf leagues, and was a charter member of Wakefield Valley Golf Club Westminster. He enjoyed traveling and considered Key West, Florida his 2nd home. In addition to his partner, Jean, Glenn is survived by step-daughter, Tisha Tracey-Miller and husband Richard of Taneytown; grandson, Derek Miller; sister, Mary Elizabeth Gillin of Havertown, PA; brother-in-law, Robert Blubaugh, Sr. of Westminster; nephew, Robert Blubaugh, Jr.; nieces, Melissa Moshang, Heather Murray, Hilary Bell, Katie Corbin and their families; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Zimmerman and Robert Ott of Taneytown; and several cousins. He was predeceased by sisters, Alice Diane Blubaugh and Sally Speicher Booth; and nephews, Michael and David Booth. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Pastor Cris Frigm officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Taneytown. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29th from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 28, 2019