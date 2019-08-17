Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Ralph Wisner. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mount Zion United Methodist Church 3800 Black Rock Road Upperco , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Ralph Wisner, 93, of Upperco, died Friday, August 16, 2019. Born October 3, 1925, in Upperco, MD, he was the son of the late George Herbert Wisner and Maude Pauline Berryman Wisner. He was the husband of the late Martha Jane Anglum Wisner, whom he married July 13, 1946. In 1942, he graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD, and in 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps assigned to Castle Field Army Air Base in Merced, CA. He was a gunnery instructor for 50-caliber machine guns used in B17 and B24 airplanes. He and his wife met Christmas Eve 1945, at Castle Field Army Air Base. Following his discharge, he worked at Dell Crest Farm where he learned to run a bulldozer and plow snow. His experience with heavy equipment led to his work for 50 years in road construction, retiring as vice-president and general manager of Crest Contracting Company. He was a lifetime member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church congregation, charter member of American Legion Hampstead Post 200, member of Piney Branch Golf Club since 1972, and a board member of Farmers and Merchants Bank since January 1973. Surviving are children Nancy Robertson, W. Ralph Wisner, Jr., and David Wisner; grandchildren Kati Grow, Rebecca Rumsey, Doug Wisner, Krista Wisner, Kelly Gehring, and Liz Wisner; 10 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Jane Anglum Wisner; brother, George Herbert Wisner, Jr.; brother, John Berryman Wisner; sister, Georgia Ann Wisner; infant daughter, Patricia Ann Wisner; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Ann Gorsuch Wisner. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 3800 Black Rock Road, Upperco. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Zion Cemetery of Upperco, MD., Inc., 3800 Black Rock Road, Upperco, MD 21155.





