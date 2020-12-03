Wade Earl Garland, 84, of Finksburg, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 16, 1936 in McConnellsburg, PA, he was the cherished son of the late Raymond and Virginia Garland. He was the loving husband of Shirley Wible Garland, whom he married on October 21, 1961 in Hustonstown, PA. Wade graduated from McConnellsburg High School, Class of 1955. He moved to Baltimore and started working for Westinghouse. He enjoyed drawing Disney characters and his parents wanted him to work for Walt Disney but he chose to go into Tool and Die making. He also enjoyed small carpentry projects, often making them for his children. Wade loved fishing, hunting, feeding his birds and squirrels, going to casinos, playing lottery and scratch off tickets. Above all, spending time with his family was his greatest joy and was actively participating in family events when he was able to. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters Cathy Garland Baker and husband Dale of New Windsor, Denise Garland Stephan and husband Larry of Westminster, and Penny Garland Williams and husband Darren of Westminster; grandchildren John W. Reiter of Washington, D.C., Shawn Reiter (Bethany) of Taneytown, Nicole Stephan Ranoull (Chris) of Westminster, Bryan Stephan (Tiffany) of Littlestown, PA, Elizabeth O'Neill of Westminster, Stanley Baker of Winchester, VA, Cole Baker (Nicole) of Greencastle, PA, Jessica Hodge (Matt) of Jefferson and Amanda Hieatzman (Brad) of Westminster; great grandchildren Lillian, Riley, and Brantley Reiter, Bailey and Brooklyn Ranoull, Colton and Brinley Stephan, Addison Hieatzman, Morgan Hodge, Hailey, Brielle, Xander and Camdyn Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Maude Garland Daniels (Dwayne), Beatrice Garland Kerlin, and brothers Bruce Garland and Thurmond Garland. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at 1:30pm at Cedar Grove Christian Church and Cemetery, 5806 Flickerville, Road, Warfordsburg, PA 17267. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



