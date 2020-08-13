1/1
Walker Harold
1951 - 2020
Harold E. "Harry" Walker, 69, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the fiance of Carol Kepler of Hanover. Born April 25, 1951 in Gettysburg, Harry was the son of the late Francis S. & Hazel M. (Weant) Walker. He was a 1969 Gettysburg High School graduate and obtained his Associates degree in Drafting Design from PSU of York. He had been employed with Hadco of Littlestown and was retired from Flowserve of Taneytown after 38 years of employment. He was also a part time farmer. Surviving in addition to his fiancee, are his brother, Paul D. Walker & Carolyn of Gettysburg and his sister, Constance E. Woodruff & Gene of Gettysburg and his nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth D. Walker. He was a member of Hanover First Church of God. He liked car racing, loved farming, enjoyed farm shows and farmers markets and spending time with his family. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at Piney Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Harney, with The Rev. Paul Matthews officiating. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorials in Harold's name may be sent to American Cancer Society - Adams County Relay For Life, P.O. Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or American Heart Association - Adams Heart Walk, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112. Online condolences may be shared on http://www.littlesfh.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
