Wallace Fulton Stephens, 90, of Taneytown, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on March 1, 1929, in Oakland Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Robert Fulton and Mamie Becraft Stephens. Wallace worked many years as a maintenance worker for Todd Harris Auto Body. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving him is a son: Jay Fulton Stephens and wife Susan, grandchildren: Jason Allen Stephens and Erin Larue Butcher and husband Aaron, great-grandchildren: Destiny, Abigail, Logan, and Wesley, a sister: Florence Timothy Becraft, and a cousin: Mona Brown. The family will receive visitors on Monday, October 14, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 10:45 am at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wallace's name may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019