Wallace Layton Rockwell, 82, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster.Born on November 14, 1936 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Wallace L. and Sarah Annette (Layton) Rockwell. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy (Frend) Rockwell.Wallace was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. For most of his career he worked in the automobile industry as a salesman, general manager, and later owned and operated his own car lot until retiring in 2010. He loved playing golf and was a scratch golfer. During his high school and collegiate days he enjoyed playing sports especially on championship basketball and baseball teams. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially during the holidays.In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Vance L. Rockwell of Westminster and Keith W. Rockwell and wife Heather of Walkersville; grandchildren, Nicholas and Jessica Rockwell; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and life-long friend, Yvonne Balsamo; several close cousins, Kathy Heaps, Richard Bowie and Trisha Layton; and 1 niece.He was predeceased by a son, Todd L. Rockwell; granddaughter, Sarah Rockwell; and sister, Naomi Mullen.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg. Burial will follow in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published in Carroll County Times on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary