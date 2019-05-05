Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Walter A. Schemm Jr. Obituary
Walter Alexander Schemm, Jr., 45 of Taneytown, MD Passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home.He was the beloved husband of Julie (Weinzweig) SchemmHe was the loving son of Mary Louise (Brady) Duvall and the late Walter "Alex" SchemmMr. Schemm was the owner of Schemmlawn & Landscape.He volunteered for many years at Liberty Rd. Volunteer Fire Dept. Mr. Schemm loved spending time with his boys and family and was heavily involved in the community with coaching youth sports.He was the devoted father of Justin Alexander Schemm and Austin Brady Schemm.Dear brother of Mark and wife Sue Schemm. Dear uncle of Jordan, Julian, Kane and Log.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield. MD (beside S. Carroll High). Where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11 AM. Interment Lake View Memorial Park.Those desiring may make contributions in his memory to The Francis Scott Key High School Athletic Boosters, 3825 Bark Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 5, 2019
