Walter Forney Bell, Jr., 85, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Ravenwood Assisted Living. Born Sunday, September 2, 1934 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Walter Forney Bell, Sr. and the late Beulah Frances (Mathias) Bell. Walter graduated from Westminster High School in 1952, following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his tour with the U.S. Navy, he began his career with C&P Telephone as a linesman and eventually worked his way into management in public relations. He was a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, MD, where he served on the church council. He was also a member of the Republican Club, Exchange Club, Masonic Lodge and the NRA. Walter also served as President of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of directors of Goodwill Industries. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Lynn Jordan and husband Jon of Hagerstown, MD, Kimberly Beth Erickson and husband Eric of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren, Amelia G. Erickson, Andrew C. Erickson, Katherine R. Jordan, Emily A. Jordan and Sarah B. Jordan. He was preceded in death by his brother William Bell. Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the of Western Maryland 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 21, 2020