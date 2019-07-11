Walter David Dell, age 82, of Middleburg, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. Born July 11, 1936 in Sykesville, MD he was the son of the late Clarence and La Rue Stocksdale Dell. He was the husband of Sylvia Bounds Dell, his wife of 61 years. Mr. Dell graduated from Westminster High School in 1954 and the University of Baltimore with a Bachelor's degree. He worked for approximately 40 years with Alban Tractor Company, Baltimore, as well as working on his family farm. He was a 4-H All Star and enjoyed working on tractors, Oliver and John Deere tractors were his passion. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children, Elise Hazel and husband Ray, David Dell and wife Judy; grandchildren, Parker, Noah, Emily and Jacob; sister, Arnita Dell Ernst; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, on Saturday, July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Baust Cemetery, Westminster. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 11, 2019