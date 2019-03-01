Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Earl Geisler. View Sign

Walter Earl Geisler, 80, of Lineboro, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on February 8, 1939, in Glenville, PA, he was the son of the late Theron A. and Margaret H. Geisler. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Helen L. Warner Geisler.Walt was a graduate of North Carroll High School and Towson University. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserve. In early years, he worked at AAI for 25 years and retired from the Department of Defense as an Administration Contracting Officer. He was a past president of the Lineboro Fire Department, and was very active with Lazarus United Church of Christ as past consistory president, deacon, elder, and was currently serving on the consistory and cemetery committee. Walt loved his family, cars, church, traveling, and all kinds of animals, especially his grand and great grand dogs.Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Lori A. Garver and husband Edward Garver, Jr., of Glenville, PA, and Todd M. Geisler and wife Judy of Westminster, MD, grandchildren: Ashley Storm and husband Shawn, Andrew Garver, Jessica Geisler, and Carrie Geisler, and a sister: Patricia L. Warner of Manchester, MD.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 2, from 9-11 am at the Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S. Church Street, Lineboro, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am, with Pastor Rodney Gross officiating. Interment to follow in Lineboro Cemetery, Lineboro, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Walt Geisler to Lazarus United Church of Christ.Arrangements are by the family owned and operated ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at





