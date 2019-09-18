|
Walter "Wally" M. Talbott, Jr., 92 of Westminster. Passed Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Dove House. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Lee (Adams) Talbott. Born July 30, 1927 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Walter M. Talbott, Sr. and the late Mary (Stahler) Talbott. Wally worked for over 37 ½ years for C & P telephone as a Lineman, he also did some flagman work after retiring. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, a member of VFW 467- Molleville Farm Post, Westminster, a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was also an avid stamp and coin collector. Devoted father of Judy and husband Francis Schmitz of Mt. Airy, Walter M. Talbott, III and wife Deborah of St. John's FL. Dear brother of Evelyn Fair, of Parkville, the late Arlington Talbott, the late Dorothy Elliott. Loving grandfather of Jason Shapiro, Melissa Schmitz, Kyle and wife Lauren Schmitz, Taylor Schmitz and great grandson Sajon Shapiro The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 where funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 11 AM. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Those desiring may make contributions to Carroll Lutheran Village 300 St. Luke Circle Westminster, MD 21158 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 18, 2019