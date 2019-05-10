Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter "Butch" Miller Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter "Butch" Eugene Miller, Jr., 63, of Taneytown, died on May 8, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. Born on September 28, 1955 in Frederick, he was the son of the Evelyn Louise Nusbaum Wilson of Westminster and the late Walter Eugene Miller, Sr. who died June 9, 1984. He was the husband of Helen Patricia Miller.Butch graduated from Westminster High School in 1974. He worked for Yingling General Tire and Asplund Tree Service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his children Melissa Smith of North Carolina, Michelle Brown and husband Blair of Westminster, Megan Miller of Hanover, PA., Jacob Miller and fiancé Harmoni Baker of Hanover, PA., brother Curtis Miller of Westminster, sister Sandra Fridinger and husband John of Middle River, and 2 grandchildren Kayla and Kollin Stein.Funeral services and interment will be private.Contributions can be made to Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, to help defray funeral expenses.

Walter "Butch" Eugene Miller, Jr., 63, of Taneytown, died on May 8, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. Born on September 28, 1955 in Frederick, he was the son of the Evelyn Louise Nusbaum Wilson of Westminster and the late Walter Eugene Miller, Sr. who died June 9, 1984. He was the husband of Helen Patricia Miller.Butch graduated from Westminster High School in 1974. He worked for Yingling General Tire and Asplund Tree Service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his children Melissa Smith of North Carolina, Michelle Brown and husband Blair of Westminster, Megan Miller of Hanover, PA., Jacob Miller and fiancé Harmoni Baker of Hanover, PA., brother Curtis Miller of Westminster, sister Sandra Fridinger and husband John of Middle River, and 2 grandchildren Kayla and Kollin Stein.Funeral services and interment will be private.Contributions can be made to Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, to help defray funeral expenses. Published in Carroll County Times on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close