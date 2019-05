Walter "Butch" Eugene Miller, Jr., 63, of Taneytown, died on May 8, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. Born on September 28, 1955 in Frederick, he was the son of the Evelyn Louise Nusbaum Wilson of Westminster and the late Walter Eugene Miller, Sr. who died June 9, 1984. He was the husband of Helen Patricia Miller.Butch graduated from Westminster High School in 1974. He worked for Yingling General Tire and Asplund Tree Service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his children Melissa Smith of North Carolina, Michelle Brown and husband Blair of Westminster, Megan Miller of Hanover, PA., Jacob Miller and fiancé Harmoni Baker of Hanover, PA., brother Curtis Miller of Westminster, sister Sandra Fridinger and husband John of Middle River, and 2 grandchildren Kayla and Kollin Stein.Funeral services and interment will be private.Contributions can be made to Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, to help defray funeral expenses.