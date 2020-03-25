Walter Reynolds Naylor, 94, of Hampstead, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home peacefully, where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law. He was surrounded by his family, friends and very special caregivers. Born February 1, 1926 in Reisterstown, he was the son of the late Walter Reynolds Naylor, Sr.and M. Mae Brothers Naylor. He was the husband of the late Ernestine Johanna Naylor. He was the founder and president of Naylor Plumbing, Heating and A/C, Inc., which was established in 1956. He served in World War II in the 66th Panther Infantry Division. He was a member of Post 200 of the American Legion in Hampstead and Westminster Lodge 2277 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was a very proud man of his family. He enjoyed talking about the war and how he met his wife Ernestine in Vienna, Austria in 1946. He also enjoyed going to J & P Restaurant in Hampstead and enjoying a glass of Merlot wine with lunch. Surviving are his daughters, Sonja Hilde Davidson and her husband Dale A. Davidson of Hampstead and Erika Marie Naylor of Finksburg; sister-in-law, Hilde Case of Randallstown; nephew, Walter Benton Hann and wife Charlotte; nieces, Gwyneth Patricia Schunk and husband Jack and Gwyneth Marie Hann and husband Ronald. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Teddy. He was predeceased by sisters, Gwyneth Mae Naylor, Evelyn Theodosia Orr, Vera Mary Adela Hann, Emily Jane Voss, Florence Ellen Robinson; nephews, Clifford Leon Orr, Jr. and David Naylor Steger; and neice, Phyllis Jean List. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date, to be announced later. Memorials are suggested to the Westminster Lodge #2277, B. P. O. Elks, 538 Gorsuch Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 25, 2020