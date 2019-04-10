Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Riddle Jr.. View Sign

Walter Cole Riddle, Jr., 96, of Westminster, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born March 20, 1923 in Woodlawn, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter Cole Riddle, Sr. and Nina Birkett Riddle. He was the husband of the late Betty Lee Riddle (neeWall) who died November 10, 2008. They had been married for 59 years. Walter had retired as a supervisor with C&P Telephone after 42 years of service.He proudly served in Europe in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 in Ocean City, Maryland and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also a member of both the Woodlawn and Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Departments. He is survived by son Walter Cole Riddle, III and his wife Marilyn Wanzer Riddle, and daughter Beth Bogat and her husband Paul all of Westminster and son Robert Lee Riddle of Virginia Beach, Virginia.. Walter is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother Louis S. Riddle. Services and interment will be private. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are handling funeral arrangements. If desired, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 to support veterans and first responders.Online condolences may be offered at





Walter Cole Riddle, Jr., 96, of Westminster, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born March 20, 1923 in Woodlawn, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter Cole Riddle, Sr. and Nina Birkett Riddle. He was the husband of the late Betty Lee Riddle (neeWall) who died November 10, 2008. They had been married for 59 years. Walter had retired as a supervisor with C&P Telephone after 42 years of service.He proudly served in Europe in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 in Ocean City, Maryland and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also a member of both the Woodlawn and Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Departments. He is survived by son Walter Cole Riddle, III and his wife Marilyn Wanzer Riddle, and daughter Beth Bogat and her husband Paul all of Westminster and son Robert Lee Riddle of Virginia Beach, Virginia.. Walter is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother Louis S. Riddle. Services and interment will be private. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are handling funeral arrangements. If desired, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 to support veterans and first responders.Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home

6028 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

410-795-2299 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close