Wanda M. Brinton, 53, a resident of Milton, DE since 1991, formerly of Hanover, PA passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE. Wanda was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Wellington Ruby and Helen Gibson. She was devoted to her family and friends and a proud grandmother. She is survived by her fiancé', Dave Ashley; children, Michelle Back and Brian Brinton; siblings, Wellington Ruby, Jr., Mike Ruby, Glenn Ruby and Donna Ruby; grandson, Levi Back; and loyal companion – dog, "Daisy". Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Henlopen Memorial Park, 28787 Lockerman Road, Milton, DE 19968. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Quiet Waters Park, Sassafrass Pavilion, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis, MD 21403. A $6.00 parking fee required. Flowers accepted or contributions may be sent to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses, Short Funeral Services, P.O. Box 233, Milton, DE 19968.

