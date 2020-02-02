|
Wanda Gail Kline, age 76 of Mount Airy Died Monday, January 27, 2020 at CHC. She was the spouse of the late Gail Wesley Kline, Jr. She was born September 14, 1943, in Kentucky and the daughter of the late Robert and Hazel Penix of Ohio. She graduated from Bedford High School in Ohio in 1960 and attended Cleveland Beauty School. She was the owner and operator of Heads-Up Hair Fashions in Mount Airy, which she opened in 1971. Her salon was destroyed by fire, December 24, 2007. She began working at Hair Impressions in Mount Airy until she retired around 2011. She attended many hair shows from Chicago to New York and won many awards for her platform work early in her career. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics and teaching others as well as crafts, cooking and interior decorating. She enjoyed racing and driving fast. She oversaw arts & crafts at Camp Hashawa for many years. She enjoyed traveling as her and late husband went on many cruises. She was an avid member of her church, Winfield Bible Chapel for over 40 years. She is survived by her children; Chris Forman (spouse Vikki), Kim Forman Mercer (spouse Casey), Sabre' Kline Gifford, Kevin Kline (spouse Marilyn), Patrick Kline (spouse Mary) and Tanja Kline O'Conor . Her wonderful and loving grandchildren, Stevie, Frankie, Brent, Alice, Shelby, Justin, Rachael, Randy, Amy, Jessi and Lee. One (1) great grandchild, Taylor and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by one (1) granddaughter, Taylor Megan Mercer and her only brother Robert H. Penix, Jr. Services to be conducted at Winfield Bible Chapel, 5407 Woodbine Road Woodbine, Md, Sykesville, MD 21784, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kim Gee. Interment to follow across the street from the church at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Winfield. Family to receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). In leu of flowers, donations can be made to Winfield Bible Chapel on her behalf. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 2, 2020