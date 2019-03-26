Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lee (Lemmon) Vance. View Sign

VANCE - Wanda Lee (Lemmon), 70, went home to be with her Lord, March 24, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born August 9, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Kenneth Lee and de Shantol Marie (Weller) Lemmon. Survived by Jim, her husband of 39 years; son, Travis (Julie) Schultz; step-children, Stephanie Barnes; and Brad (Connie) Vance; 9 grandchildren; and 3 great grandsons. Also survived by her beloved dogs, Louie and Patch. Wanda was a member of Grace Church of Ebensburg, where she served as church treasurer. She retired from the State of Maryland with 23 years of service. Wanda was an avid reader; also enjoyed listening to her husband sing Southern Gospel Music, and loved spending time with her family. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Grace Church of Ebensburg, PA., Pastor Daniel Johnson, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wanda's memory may be made to Grace Church of Ebensburg, PA. Arrangements in care of Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., Ebensburg, PA.

