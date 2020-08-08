Warren Calvin Bailey, 96, of Taneytown, formerly of Arbutus, died peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Lorien Healthcare in Taneytown. Born June 28, 1924 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Maude (Neill) Bailey. He was the devoted husband of the late Audrey (Dages) Bailey, to whom he was married for 72 years. Warren was a Manufacturing Engineer for Westinghouse Corporation in Hunt Valley, where he was employed for over 25 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Pacific theater during World War II. He was awarded the bronze star medal for valor at the Battle of Saipan. Warren was a life-long member of Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore. He was a member of Mason Corinthian Lodge #95, the Scottish Rite, and Baltimore Boumi Temple. He was also a longtime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He enjoyed listening to Big Band music, traveling, eating out, and spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of the former Baltimore Colts. Surviving are son, Roland Bailey and wife Mary of Westminster; 3 grandsons, Ryan Bailey, Casey Bailey and wife Korinna, and William Mathers III; 2 great-grandchildren, Dryden and Alisha; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife Audrey, he was predeceased by daughter, Jeanne Campbell, and all three of his siblings, Roland, George and Willard Bailey. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
