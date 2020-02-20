Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Warren Williams


1945 - 2020
Warren Williams Obituary
Warren "Bunny" Williams, age 74 of Sykesville, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. Born July 15, 1945 in Sandy Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Luther and Gladys Sewell Williams. He was the husband of the late Rose Brown Williams who died in 2008. Warren was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had been a fork lift operator with Sweetheart Cup Corporation. Surviving are daughters Deneen Williams Selby and her husband Wayne, Angela Jackson, Kathy Heine and her husband George, brothers William Williams and his wife Jeroline, sisters Mazie Bell and her husband Gus, and Johnetta Clark, grandchildren Lekesha Hamilton-Barefoot and her husband Jeff, Dallas Selby, Leland Johnson, and Leigha Jackson, great grandchildren Cameron and McKenna Barefoot, and many nieces, nephews, and relatives. He was predeceased by his daughter Katherine Johnson, by his sons John H. Jackson, Jr. and Bryan Whittaker, and by his siblings, Luther Williams, Jr., Eugene Williams, Edward Williams, Acey Williams, and Eloise Dorsey. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11am prior to the service. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
