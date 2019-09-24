With his family around him, Wayne passed Sept 16th 2019. Born June 20 1950, he lived his life to the fullest. A member of the I.B.E.W. Local #24 of Baltimore. He enjoyed skiing, hunting, long range shooting, and his motorcycle. He was a true outdoorsman and he was loved. Survived by his brother John and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 12th from 11-2 at St. Mary's parish house. 3978 Littlestown pike westminster Md 21158. All friends of Wayne are welcome to share his memory.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 24, 2019