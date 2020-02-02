Carroll County Times

Wayne Allen "Reds" Fair

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Allen "Reds" Fair.
Service Information
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL
32168
(386)-428-5757
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wayne "Reds" Allen Fair, age 78, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was the second youngest son of eleven children of the late Wilbur Z. Fair and Inez Angell Fair. U.S. Navy veteran, retired from Ft. Detrick maintenance department; a member of Harney VFW Post 6918; American Legion Post 120, of Taneytown; Amvets Post 172, Fairfield, PA; Monocacy Lodge 203; Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Boumi Shriners. Reds enjoyed flying his J-3 Cub he built and driving his 1929 Chevy Street Rod. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Frances M. DeBerry Fair; sister-in-law, Anna Louise Adelsberger, of Thurmont; brother-in-law and wife, Stephen DeBerry and Judy, of Westminster; sisters, Margaret Wetzel, Wilma Liller, twin sister, Wanda Lawrence and brother-in-law, Richard Lawrence; all of Tarreytown and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, June Bachota, Cecelia Lambert, Doris Young, Janet Smith, Lois Shorb, and brothers Harold "Booty" Fair, Sr. and Wilbur Z. "Whitey" Fair. Graveside service with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, FL. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.