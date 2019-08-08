|
Wayne Charles Green, 77, of Taneytown, Maryland, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. Born July 4, 1942 in Taneytown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Cecil Charles and Edna Marlene (Rodkey) Green. He was the former husband of Judith Ann (Leese) Green of Westminster. Wayne was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a machinist for Black and Decker in Hampstead, MD until 1983. He worked for the Taney Corporation in Taneytown for several years and then helped as a farmer on the Glass family farm between Taneytown and Emmitsburg. Wayne had a great love for farming. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle as well as his annual camping trip to Pigeon Forge. He also looked forward to meeting friends for breakfast and going to church on Sunday. Wayne was a former member of Emmanuel Baust U.C.C. in Tyrone and recently attended Tom's Creek Methodist Church near Emmitsburg. He was a member of the Littlestown Eagles and the Taneytown American Legion. Surviving Wayne are son, Bryan C. Green of Manchester; daughter, Leesa K. Green of Westminster; grandchildren, Brayden and Austyn Green and Bradley Murray; brother, Weldon "Butch" Green and wife Judy of Glenville, PA; sisters, Sandra Moelter of Stillwater, MN and Patricia Fogle and husband Jack of Taneytown; and several nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Baust Church Cemetery in Tyrone. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9th at Emmanuel Baust U.C.C., 2930 Old Taneytown Rd., Westminster, MD (Tyrone) with Pastor Jeffry A. Dull officiating, a reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 8, 2019