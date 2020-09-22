Wayne Davidson Fisher, 63, of Sykesville, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, due to complications from diabetes. Born November 5, 1956 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Margaret (Gailey) Fisher and David Lee Fisher. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kate" (Fiocco) Fisher, his wife of 34 years. He worked as an Operations Manager for Mid-Atlantic Healthcare and served in the Coast Guard. While in the Coast Guard he did basic training in Cape May, NJ and was later stationed on Governor's Island in New York City and in Hokkaido, Japan. In 1980, he participated in the rescue of refugees during the Cuban Exodus. He enjoyed photography, live music, Old English sheepdogs and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by a son Patrick Fisher of Baltimore; a daughter Margaret Fisher of New York City; sisters Joan Schley and husband Bill of Massachusetts and Nancy Gerick and husband Dave of Bel Air. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be offered in his name to the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory, 4915 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209 or a charity of your choice
.