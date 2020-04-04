Wayne Hood Spencer, 75, of Sykesville, MD passed away on April 1, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Maurice Barrick Spencer and Nellie Hood Spencer. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wendy Spencer, son Douglas Spencer of Ocean City, MD, Daughter Lisa Spencer-Smith and son-in-law Sean Smith of Frederick, MD, Daughter Kristen Worsham son-in-law Frank Worsham, the joy of his life Granddaughter Grace Worsham of Baltimore, MD and sister Marcelline Manger Brandt of Towson, MD, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Larry Spencer and Maurice Spencer. He served honorably in the United States Navy during Vietnam aboard the USS Kearsarge earning both The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal & The Good Conduct Medal during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, drinking Highs coffee, and spoiling his granddaughter Grace. Per Wayne's request, no public service will be held but a private memorial will be held oceanside at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020