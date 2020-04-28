Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Leroy Rill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Leroy Rill, 73, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Northwest Hospital, Randallstown, MD. Born on May 12, 1946, in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Albert Leroy Rill, Jr. and Bernice Bertha Cook. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Ann Rill. Wayne worked many years as a microbiologist for Fort Detrick U.S. Army Medical Command until he retired. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Hampstead, MD. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Nicol Lee and husband Stephen, and Nathaniel Rill and wife Melissa, and sisters: Carolyn Leister and husband Ronald, Cleo Reck, and Regina Black. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. Due to the current restrictions, services and interment in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1616 Capehorn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at

Wayne Leroy Rill, 73, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Northwest Hospital, Randallstown, MD. Born on May 12, 1946, in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Albert Leroy Rill, Jr. and Bernice Bertha Cook. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Ann Rill. Wayne worked many years as a microbiologist for Fort Detrick U.S. Army Medical Command until he retired. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Hampstead, MD. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Nicol Lee and husband Stephen, and Nathaniel Rill and wife Melissa, and sisters: Carolyn Leister and husband Ronald, Cleo Reck, and Regina Black. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. Due to the current restrictions, services and interment in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1616 Capehorn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 28, 2020

