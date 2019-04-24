Wayne Kermit Million, age 76, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Blanche Million. He was retired from the Department of Defense after 36 years of service. He grew up in Carroll County and graduated from Westminster High School, attended Western Maryland College and graduated from The University of Baltimore holding a degree in Accounting and is a CPA.Mr. Million is survived by his beloved brother, John B. Million of Westminster, MD; his children, Laura Rogers, David Million, Debra Lehbert, Gary Million, Melinda MIllion and his adored two grandchildren Benjamin Lehbert and Rachel Rogers.Per Mr. Million's request, there will be a private ceremony with his immediate family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carroll County Food Sunday or the charity of your choice.Carroll County Food Sunday10 Distillery DriveWestminster, MD 21157410-857-7926www.ccfoodsunday.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 24, 2019