Wayne R. Arbogast (1944 - 2019)
Wayne Roger Arbogast, 75, of Hampstead, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born August 11, 1944 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Walter and Mae (Poole) Arbogast. He was the beloved husband of Erika Arbogast, his wife of 54 years. He served in the US Army and had been a service manager for Heritage Mazda. Wayne enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and golfing. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Annette Eckert of Hampstead; granddaughter, Bailey Eckert; sister, Sylvia Ackman of Catonsville, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the , 1850 York Road Suite D, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093; or Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.

