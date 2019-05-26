Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Weishaar. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Wayne Weishaar, 63, of Pleasant Valley, died on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living. Born on August 13, 1955 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Kermit Charles Weishaar and Thelma Gertrude Reynolds Weishaar.He attented Westminster High School. He was a carpenter and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was one of the Pleasant Valley boys.He is survived by his daughter Angel Linteau and her husband Michael of New York, brothers Larry Weishaar of Florida, Ronald Weishaar and wife Barbara of West Virginia and a sister Shirley Weishaar Cullison of Littlestown, PA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his brother Kermit Lee Weishaar.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 7, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Deacon Charles Barnhart will be officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's Glen, 4949 Middleburg Road, Taneytown, MD 21787 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Gerald Wayne Weishaar, 63, of Pleasant Valley, died on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living. Born on August 13, 1955 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Kermit Charles Weishaar and Thelma Gertrude Reynolds Weishaar.He attented Westminster High School. He was a carpenter and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was one of the Pleasant Valley boys.He is survived by his daughter Angel Linteau and her husband Michael of New York, brothers Larry Weishaar of Florida, Ronald Weishaar and wife Barbara of West Virginia and a sister Shirley Weishaar Cullison of Littlestown, PA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his brother Kermit Lee Weishaar.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 7, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Deacon Charles Barnhart will be officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's Glen, 4949 Middleburg Road, Taneytown, MD 21787 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on May 26, 2019

