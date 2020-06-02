Weldon N. Reed, age 96 of Port Washington was born to Eternal Life May 14, 2020. He was born March 30, 1924 in Hampstad, Maryland, son of the late John and Virginia Osterhus Reed. Weldon is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Louise E. Reed, his children Catherine (Randy) Schnader, Barbara Ann (Jerry) Duvall, Daniel (Angel) Reed and James Reed, step children Elizabeth (Mike) Andrews, Calvin (Wendy) Sullivan and John (Paula) Sullivan, grandchildren Jared, Nathan, Zachary, Rachel, Andrew, Danny, and Kristin, step grandchildren Andrea and Thomas Sullivan, great grandchildren Carter, Coen, Evan, Charlie Rose, Harper Cecelia, Lucia, and Olivia, step great grandchildren Riley, Aubrey, and Thomas Jr. Weldon was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years Mary Rosalie. On August 17, 1991, he married Louise Sullivan in Westminster, MD. Weldon was a chemist for the former Freeman Chemical Co. He was a member of First Congregational Church of Port Washington, Life Member of Ozaukee County Memorial Post 5373 VFW, Life Member of American Legion Melvin Wester Belgium Post 412, 30 year member of Port Washington Saukville Kiwanis Club, Life Member of Port Washington Historical Society, past member of West Bend Dance Club, Fifty year member of American Chemical Society, WW II Veteran, Retired Captain, Artillery, Army of The United States. Weldon was a recipient of the Maryland Minute Men award. It was determined that Weldon was the last living survivor to receive this prestigious award after 73 years. He was also presented with other various awards from the VFW, American Legion and Kiwanis Club just to name a few. A celebration of Weldon's life will be held at a future date at the Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington. He will be laid to rest in Westminster, MD. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. Weldon's family extends a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Heritage Nursing Home and Horizon Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 2, 2020.