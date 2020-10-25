Werner J. Fitschen, age 91, of Sykesville and formerly of New Windsor, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Copper Ridge. Born November 16, 1928 in Heeslingen, Germany, he was the son of the late Hinrich and Maria Steffens Fitschen. He was the loving and kind husband of Jean C. Fitschen, his wife of 65 years, father, and Opa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. At the age of 16 Werner was a member of the German Army during World War II, became a POW under the British Army, came to America in 1951 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, serving in the 101st Airborne. He later worked in military intelligence at Fort Meade and then served in the 24th Division in Korea. Werner was employed as an assistant plant manager at Koontz Creamery in Baltimore for 10 years, then with Mrs. Filberts as a manufacturing manager and later was in research and development with Unilever Corporation, retiring in 1993. He was recalled until his final retirement in 1996. Werner was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, New Windsor, where he served on the Board of Trustees; the New Windsor Lions Club and their Board of Directors, overseeing the New Windsor Lions Town Park; the Town of New Windsor's Board of Zoning Appeals and served as a chief election judge. He was honored by the New Windsor Heritage Committee with induction into the Hall of Fame. Werner enjoyed hiking in the mountains, going to the beach with his family, woodworking and birdwatching. In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Sharon K. Sanders and husband Jack T. of Ellicott City and Steven Werner Fitschen and wife Donna of Chesapeake, VA; 7 grandchildren, Andrea, Matthew and wife Alex, Daniel, and Beth Ann Fitschen; Lauren and husband Matt, Tracy and husband Kennon and Stephanie Sanders; 6 great grandchildren, Asher, Tessa, Titus, Charlie Kennon, James and Samantha; 2 brothers, Wilhelm Fitschen and wife Marlene of, Heeslingen Germany and Hermann Fitschen and wife Ingrid of Carmel, IN and sister-in-law, Anne Fitschen of Heeslingen. He was predeceased by a grandson, Michael; sister, Elfriede Budde and husband Wilfried and brother, Gerhard Fitschen. A private funeral service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, New Windsor, with Rev. Shari McCourt, his pastor, officiating. This service will be livestreamed using the link found on Mr. Fitschen's "tribute wall" located on the funeral home website. Please contact the funeral home or the family for date and time of the livestreaming event. Friends are invited to join the family for the military interment service at Lake View Memorial Park, Eldersburg at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 28 with attention to the wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to the National Legal Foundation, P.O. Box 64427, Virginia Beach, VA 23467. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on the "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com