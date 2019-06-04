Wesley W. Shipley, 80 of Woodbine, MD passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019. He was born December 9, 1938, in Saint Denis, MD the son of the late James Oscar Shipley and the late Eva Irene Shipley (nee Hall). He was the beloved husband of Doris Ann Shipley (nee Layton). He worked for International Harvester and the Damascus Motor Company. Wesley enjoyed his tractors and mowing with his Kubota. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter Lynn Farb and husband Donald of Woodbine, and his 2 grandchildren John Farb of Woodbine & Amber Farb of Woodbine. His sister Shirley Marie Whisman of Frederick, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Betty Jane Tressler, and his 2 brothers James Marvin Shipley and Edgar Wayne Shipley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where the funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment to follow Poplar Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Department 702 N Main Street Mount Airy, Maryland 21771Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary