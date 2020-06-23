Wilbert "Will" Dale Hughes, 77, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born on October 13, 1942, in Spring Grove, PA, he was the son of the late George Washie and Nora Honeycutt Hughes. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Judy Louise Penrod Hughes. Will was a 1960 graduate of North Carroll High School. He was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard. Years ago, Will worked as a repairman for Black and Decker. He also worked for the Carroll County School Board at South Carroll and Charles Carroll Schools from 1989 until his retirement in 2008. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Laura Leister and husband Paul of Harney, MD, Brenda Hughes of Littlestown, PA, and William Dale Hughes and wife Christy of Westminster, MD, and grandchildren: Ryan Leister and Nora Hughes. He was predeceased by brothers: David Garrett Hughes, Saul John Hughes, and Grady Alvin Hughes. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 24, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. Funeral service and interment are private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.