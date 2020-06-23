Wilbert Dale "Will" Hughes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert "Will" Dale Hughes, 77, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born on October 13, 1942, in Spring Grove, PA, he was the son of the late George Washie and Nora Honeycutt Hughes. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Judy Louise Penrod Hughes. Will was a 1960 graduate of North Carroll High School. He was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard. Years ago, Will worked as a repairman for Black and Decker. He also worked for the Carroll County School Board at South Carroll and Charles Carroll Schools from 1989 until his retirement in 2008. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Laura Leister and husband Paul of Harney, MD, Brenda Hughes of Littlestown, PA, and William Dale Hughes and wife Christy of Westminster, MD, and grandchildren: Ryan Leister and Nora Hughes. He was predeceased by brothers: David Garrett Hughes, Saul John Hughes, and Grady Alvin Hughes. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 24, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. Funeral service and interment are private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved