Wilbur Edgar Garrett, Sr., 84, of Lineboro, MD, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. Born on January 4, 1936, in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Melvin Winfield and Mamie Spangler Garrett. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Carol Garrett and the late Jane Virginia Garrett. Wilbur originally resided in Owings Mills for 40 years and was a truck driver for W.D. Groff & Sons. In his early 40's he began his own lawn and landscaping business and worked into his 80's. He enjoyed lawn and gardening work, camping, spending time with his family, and listening to bluegrass and gospel music. He resided in Lineboro with his daughter Susan, for the past 17 years. A born-again Christian, he was a former member of Arlington Baptist Church, and in later years enjoyed watching Pastor Charles Stanley of "In Touch Ministries". Surviving him is a son: Kenneth Garrett, daughter: Susan Rasch and husband James, with grandchildren: David and wife Erin, and great grandchildren: Oliver, Harlow, and Saylor, granddaughter: Amanda, and grandson: Daniel and fiancée Morgan Richards, daughter: Sharon Garrett, son: Glen Garrett with grandchildren: Vivian, Grace, and Katelyn, son: Wilbur Garrett, Jr., and son: David Garrett and wife Tanya with grandchildren: Matthew Garrett and wife Gillian, and great grandchildren: Shane and Logan, granddaughter: Kayla Jones, and siblings: Ted Garrett and Sterling Garrett. He was predeceased by siblings: Rosella Patterson and Thelma Schlerf, and a daughter-in-law: Brenda Garrett. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilbur's name may be sent to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, Maryland 21158, or to In Touch Ministries, PO Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.