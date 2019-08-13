Wilbur Gorman Fourhman, Jr., 73, of Westminster, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center. Born June 13, 1946 in Hampstead, he was the son of the late Wilbur G. "Jim" Fourhman, Sr. and Doris Jane Grothe. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda L. (Halter) Fourhman. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1964. Before retiring he worked 45 years at Congoleum as a Licensed Filter Plant Operator. He was a member of St. Mary's United Church of Christ. He served in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed fishing with his grandsons as well as attending their sporting events. He also enjoyed gardening, westerns and being outdoors. Besides his wife he is survived by 4 children, Stacy Fourhman of Westminster, Mark Fourhman of Hampstead, Amy Hammond and husband Noah of Westminster, and Joy Fourhman of Westminster. 5 grandsons, Avery, Ethan, and Braeden Fourhman, Luke and Grant Hammond. He was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret S. (Peggy) Keiki and Mary Ruth Zepp. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11 A.M. at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, with his Pastor Eric Marsteller officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, from 6 – 9 PM. Memorial Contributions to St. Mary's United Church of Christ, 1441 E. Mayberry Rd, Westminster, Md., 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 13, 2019