Wilcy Whitmire passed away 6/25/20 at home in MD. He was predeceased by Annie Lee, his wife of 65 years and a brother, Mineous T Whitmire. He is survived by his son, Roger Whitmire of Columbus, NC and his daughter and son-in-law John and Doris Cash of Westminster, MD.He has 3 Grandchildren Glenn Cash of Roebuck, SC, Amanda Cash of Jefferson, MD and Travis and his wife Michelle Cash of Westminster, MD. He has 5 Great Grandchildren Ashley Clous, Lela Cash and Nick, Allie and Kyle Matheson and one Great Great Grandson Leo Lopez. A memorial service will be held in Carolina at a later date.



